Construction zone crash on I-29 kills two

Two people were killed, two hurt, in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 29 in western Iowa’s Harrison County.

The crash occurred in a construction zone south of Mondamin, at around 4 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a road crew was setting down cones on I-29 northbound to direct traffic into one lane, when the truck they were in was struck from behind by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Tony C. Flowers, Senior, and 45-year-old Tamika J. Powell, both of Omaha, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Michael L. Harper, JR., of Omaha, and 45-year-old Aaron M. Scott, of Missouri Valley, were injured.

Harper was flown to a hospital in Omaha. Scott was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Missouri Valley. The crash remains under investigation.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)