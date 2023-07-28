Flames ravage egg facility in NW Iowa

A fire in northwest Iowa last night caused major damage at the site of Rembrandt Enterprises, an egg production facility north of Storm Lake.

A total of 14 fire departments from four counties, as well as other agencies, responded to the scene near the town of Rembrandt.

The first call was received at 6:18 Thursday evening, and the fire was extinguished a little over three hours later. Fire crews remained on the scene for the next couple of hours dealing with hot spots and debris.

Two facilities were completely destroyed, according to the Buena Vista County Emergency Management Coordinator.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

(Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)