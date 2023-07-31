Health professional says sports physicals important to uncover issues

Iowa students head back to school in a few weeks and as they take their sports physicals, they’re reminded it’s vital to be honest with their doctors about any troubles they’re having.

Andrea Winters, a physician assistant in pediatric cardiology with the Gundersen Health System, says last week’s incident where the 18-year-old son of NBA star Lebron James was struck by cardiac arrest during basketball practice at U-S-C shows the critical importance of regular physicals. “You have an exceptional athlete who is very healthy,” Winters says, “and he’s probably been very well cared for from a healthcare standpoint, right? He’s got all the resources available to him and at a school like his, my guess would be he’s actually probably gone through some formal cardiac testing even leading into a season, so it’s an alarming case to everybody.”

Winters says Bronny James’ life was likely saved by the fast response, and he was released from the hospital a few days afterward. She says Iowa parents need to discuss why it’s a smart move for everyone to get annual check-ups, not just student-athletes. “Talking to our children ahead of time about why physicals are important I think could be helpful,” Winters says. “Explaining to them why it’s extremely important they’re upfront and honest about any symptoms or limitations they may be having is really important. Clues can be subtle but it’s important we talk through them and decide if further evaluation is needed it.”

A child might be afraid to mention warning signs of a problem that could be life-threatening, but Winters says it’s crucial they tell the truth, as the cure could be relatively simple. “If they’re starting to notice, actually, I’m getting tired faster, I can’t keep up with my peers, I’m not making progress like I would hope I should, I’m getting winded quicker than I usually would, or I get winded and when I stop and rest, I can’t catch my breath back,” Winters says. “A lot of things can cause that. Asthma can cause that. Allergies, even acid reflux can cause that.”

The problem could also be a heart issue, but it can’t be addressed if the doctors don’t know to look for it. Adults may know the signs of a heart problem, but kids may need to be educated as to what’s normal and what’s not. “When we have somebody who is athletic and they’re having a harder time with their breathing, or they’re getting even vague discomfort in their chest, it can be mild pressure or tightness or squeezing they notice in the chest, or the neck, or the jaw, the upper back,” Winters says. “The same kind of things we tell our adults, but we tell our young patients, you still need to pay attention to this.” It’s important for everyone to know hands-only CPR, Winters says, as well as to call 911 right away in an emergency. She also advocates putting the Pulse Point app on your phone which can direct you to the nearest AED, or automatic external defibrilator.

The Gundersen Health System includes a hospital in West Union, and clinics in Fayette, Decorah, Waukon, Lansing, Postville and Calmar.