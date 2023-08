The Dallas County Sheriff reports a teenager has died after being pulled from Moffit Lake Monday.

The Sheriff says they received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. that three people who were fishing at the lake ended up in the water and were struggling to stay afloat. A passerby pulled all three out of the water.

A 14-year-old girl who was under the water the longest was given CPR and taken to the hospital where she later died. No names have been released.