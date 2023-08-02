Chronic Wasting Disease now found in deer in 16 Iowa counties

The Iowa DNR says a sample from a road-kill deer in Marshal County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). DNR biometrician, Tyler Harms, says it’s the first detection there.

“This will be our 16th county that we’ve detected the disease. And so because of that, we do have a thoughtful process for how we deal with the disease when we detect it in the new area,” Harms says. “First and foremost, we increase our surveillance efforts, especially in cases where we have the single detections like in Marshall County.” CWD is always fatal to deer, so Harms says they want to quickly determine if the CWD is widespread in a new county.

“We want to get in there, increase our sampling efforts, and see what we’re dealing with this is just a kind of a one off case do we have, perhaps an established disease foci (central point) that we need to think about, you know, managing a bit differently. And so we ramp up our sampling efforts and really rely on our hunters to assist with that,” he says.

Harms says finding a case of CWD through roadkill deer is not unusual. “We do actually have staff out that are, collecting samples throughout this offseason, if you will, outside of the hunting seasons,” Harms says, “we rely really heavily on roadkill.” He says D-N-R staff spent a lot of time out and about in the field across the state, and take samples of deer when they can, especially if it’s in areas where the disease has already been detected. He says local citizens will also call in roadkills, the DOT, county conservation boards and county sheriff’s offices also will call them about roadkill animals as well. The next step for counties that have a new case of CWD are informational meetings.

“So the most important thing is we just want folks to be aware of what this disease is. You know, we have a number of individuals in Iowa that still don’t really know what chronic wasting diseases because it hasn’t been something that they’ve needed to worry about,” according to Harms. They also talk about ways to manage this disease. “Things like proper carcass disposal, if you’re a hunter, removing things that are going to artificially congregate deer like bait piles or mineral blocks or things like that,” he says. “And then again, just becoming aware of the disease and what it means for Iowa.”

The DNR has scheduled two meetings to update the public on chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts in Jasper, Marshall, and Grundy counties. They are scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 29th at the Baxter Public Library, and October 10th at 7 p.m. at the Wellsburg Memorial Building.

You can learn more about CWD on the DNR’s website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting/Deer-Health/Chronic-Wasting-Disease