DCI confirms 7 ISU, U-I athletes charged with sports gambling

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms seven athletes from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are facing sports gambling charges.

The DCI says three current and one former Cyclone are charged — with the most prominent being starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Three from the U-I are charged, including former baseball player Gehrig Christansen, backup kicker Aaron Blom, and former basketball player Ahron Uhlis.

All seven are charged with tampering with records related to the investigation, as the DCI alleges that each tried to hide they were using a sports betting account by claiming the account belonged to someone else. The DCI says more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Here’s the information from the DCI; DPS Sports Wagering Statement