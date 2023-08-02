Eastern Iowa Community Colleges leader resigns after a year in role

The head of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has resigned after a little less than a year as chancellor.

Sonya Williams started as chancellor of the Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges on August 8th of last year. The board of trustees for the colleges accepted her resignation yesterday and announced she was leaving for personal reasons. Williams, an Air Force veteran, was an administrator at the College of Lake County in Illinois and chief academic officer for that school’s 15,000 students when she was hired for the job in eastern Iowa.

The president of Muscatine Community College has been appoined as temporary acting chancellor of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges system. It has satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and in Davenport as well as the main

campuses in Muscatine, Clinton and Davenport.

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges system was formed nearly 60 years ago when junior colleges and vocational schools were merged and the state’s 15 area community colleges were created.