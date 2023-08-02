Polk County campaign urges people to lock up their guns to prevent suicides

Officials in Iowa’s most populous county are urging residents to take more precautions in locking up their firearms, as gun-related incidents are the second-leading cause of death among youth. Between 2016 and 2020, gun injuries accounted for more than one-fifth of the deaths in Polk County residents between the ages of one and 24.

Eric Haugen is a medical director of pediatrics at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. “There’s a higher incidence of depression, anxiety in our children today,” Haugen says, “and the medical health resources are simply not there. We have long waits when it comes to trying to get help for the children in our community now.”

Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly says youth suicide by firearms is a growing concern. “The mental health status of our youth, as everyone knows, have declined,” Connolly says. “Our youth are suffering from anxiety and depression more than ever before, which puts them at risk of suicide.”

A report finds 41% of all youth suicides were gun-related. According to the Centers for Disease Control, firearms overtook car accidents last year as the leading cause of death for children nationally.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)