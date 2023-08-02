Pottawattamie County keeping at-large system for supervisors’ elections

The system for electing members of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors will not change. Unofficial results indicate 64% of Pottawattamie County residents who cast ballots in yesterday’s special election voted to keep the county’s at large system for electing the county’s board of supervisors.

According to the Iowa State Association of Counties, 50 counties are divided into districts where supervisors are required to live in order to be elected to represent the area, Pottawattamie County and 48 other counties elect supervisors on a countwide basis.

About 8100 people voted in Pottawattamie County’s August 1 Special Election.

During this spring’s legislative session, the Iowa Senate passed a bill that would have required Iowa’s five largest counties to elect supervisors by districts rather than in at-large or countywide elections. It would not have applied to Pottawattamie County, which is Iowa’s 10th largest county. House Republicans changed the bill so it applied only to Black Hawk, Johnson and Story Counties where the state universities are located, but the bill was tabled.