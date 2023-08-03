Ackley man accused of assaulting officers with a knife

A 22-year-old man from Ackley has been charged with attempted murder after assaulting two law enforcement officers with a knife early this morning.

A 911 caller reported a man in Ackley was having a mental health crisis. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a Hardin County deputy and an Eldora Police officer located Cristian Alejandro Larios at around 5 a.m. He was tased, but became combative, lashed out at the officers with a knife and ran into the basement. The officers fired their guns, but Larios was not hit and soon surrendered.

A state law enforcement agent says neither officer suffered significant stab wounds.