Patients of SE Iowa hospital may have had their data hacked

It appears cyberhackers may’ve hit a hospital in southeast Iowa.

The Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield is alerting patients that private information may have been compromised.

The health center discovered that on May 30th, suspicious activity was detected on its network between April 24th and 25th.

JCHC has no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, and has set up a dedicated assistance line to help answer any questions clients may have.

JCHC also notified state and federal regulators, as required.

Under U.S. law consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)