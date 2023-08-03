Two Iowa women charged after alleged confrontation over relative’s ashes

Court records show two southeast Iowa women have been accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a man two weeks ago.

The Ottumwa Police Department says 43-year-old Emily Schlotter forced open a locked door at a residence in Ottumwa while accompanied by 19-year-old Haylee Beck. Once inside, the two women confronted a man inside the home over a family member’s ashes. Authorities allege Schlotter hit the man with a baseball bat. Beck allegedly struck the man with her hands.

The pair were arrested a week later and they each face a charge of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Schlotter and Beck are currently free after posting bond.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)