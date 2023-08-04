Feenstra: U.S. needs to keep better watch on foreign purchases of farmland

Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra is introducing a bill that would increase the federal government’s monitoring of farmland purchases by foreign business. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says the Farmland Act is aimed at China.

“We’re seeing it more and more that China or Chinese businesses are buying our farmland and it’s nearly doubled in the last five years from the land they bought over the last decades to just the last three years,” Feenstra says. “They’ve nearly doubled the amount of land they’re buying. And it really comes from a lot of their businesses and obviously security issues is our biggest concern.”

The bill directs U.S. agencies to cooperate on oversight of these transactions.

“The one that’s probably most important right now is just trying to get all the agencies together, the USDA, the DOD, other agencies around the country, to get them all together talking the same language and making sure that we are prohibiting some of these things from happening,” he says. “Right now, there’s a lot of lapses that have happened. I know the USDA has only ever really got involved with six different purchases over the last several years.”

Chinese firms have been purchasing U.S. ag businesses, and that’s a concern to Feenstra.

“If you think about from the farmland to Smithfield to they bought a seed company, I mean, they’re vertically integrated in the whole system from the land all the way to the production side and to our grocery stores,” Feenstra says. “So this has to worry us significantly. What is the purpose? Why are they doing this? And we’re trying to get oversight on this.”

In particular, Feenstra says he’s concerned over Chinese land purchases near military bases.

“This is sort of what started in Grand Forks, North Dakota. It was right by our military installation there,” he says. “We have some of our most secure military assets over there and to have that land being bought and overseen by the Chinese Communist Party is a very significant concern.”

Feenstra says the federal government has not enforced laws already on the books that would protect the U.S. from acquisition of farmland by foreign adversaries.

(John Slegers, KLEM, Le Mars)