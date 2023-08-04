North Dakota board denies Summit’s pipeline route application

A setback today for Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan for a pipeline to carry liquid carbon from ethanol plants in Iowa and other states to underground storage in North Dakota.

All three members of North Dakota’s Public Service Commission have voted to reject the proposed 320 mile route for the pipeline in their state. Summit issued a statement saying it plans to address the commission’s concerns and resubmit its application in North Dakota.

Summit and two other companies have proposed carbon pipeline routes that would run through Iowa. North Dakota’s Public Service Commission said Summit had not addressed legitimate concerns from some North Dakota landowners and had not sufficiently pursued an alternate route around Bismark, the state capitol.

The Iowa Utilities Board plans to start its hearing on Summit’s pipeline route through Iowa on August 22. The hearing could last for months. The company has said it wants a decision by the end of the year on the application to build its pipeline along a 680 mile route through Iowa.