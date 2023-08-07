Heavy rains of up to 11″ bring flash floods, disaster declarations

Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for Lee and Sioux Counties for severe weather that struck on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain fell in Sioux County on Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service reports rainfall amounts of seven-and-a-half to more than nine inches in the Sioux Center area.

According to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, heavy rain fell in southeast Iowa Saturday. Between four and eight inches of rain fell in less than six hours, causing flash flooding and several water rescues in Keokuk.

WGEM-TV received an unofficial report from the Keokuk area of 11 inches of rain on Saturday.

The governor’s emergency declaration activates the state’s individual assistance grant program for low-income households. Grants of up to $5,000 are available to cover home or car repairs and replace food or clothing. The grants can also cover the cost of temporary housing.