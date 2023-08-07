Iowa expert warns some social media may prod teens toward self-harm

A University of Iowa professor says some forms of social media may have such a powerful influence on the minds of teenagers that it’s driving them to consider suicide.

Gerta Bardhoshi, director of research and training at the UI’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, says some social media apps are helpful in allowing teens to connect, but other apps are clearly a threat.

“There is a lot of concern about some of the algorithms that are being used, particularly TikTok, that encourages behavior that promotes harmful coping strategies or suicide behavior,” Bardhoshi says. “That’s something I would really recommend parents watch and talk to their teens about.”

The TikTok app may have as many as 150-million American users. It’s owned by a Chinese company and some state and federal lawmakers have threatened to ban the app. Bardhoshi says she understands why some see it as dangerous.

“The algorithm is designed that the more time you spend looking at this content, the more content will be displayed to them,” Bardhoshi says. “We do know that that is associated with attempted suicide and increase in suicidal risk, so that is potentially a special warning out there for teens that are struggling with depression and suicide ideation.”

Governor Kim Reynolds has called TikTok a “national security risk.” Late last year, Reynolds banned state employees from using the app on state-owned devices, and state agencies are prohibited from subscribing or owning a TikTok account.

“It’s hard to say whether banning it all together or creating rational, practical limits, what would be the best,” Bardhoshi says. “We do know that teens, especially some teens that struggle with social connection, or LGBTQ teens, are using social media in a way that’s positive and helps them build community.”

Despite the benefits, she says social media can be a tremendous distraction, especially in schools.

“I’ve spoken with so many teachers that are constantly having to rein in the use of social media and phone use in the classroom,” Bardhoshi says. “I think that could be potentially a first thing that we look at is students not using it around specific times to limit exposure.”

A recent survey by the Iowa Department of Public Health found an increasing number of Iowa youth have had suicidal thoughts, roughly one in five, along with an increase in the percentage of young people who made a plan to die by suicide.