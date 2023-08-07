State senator sued by daughter in dispute over a car

A state senator from southeast Iowa is being sued by his daughter.

Korynn Dickey, the daughter of Republican Senator Adrian Dickey of Packwood alleges her father purchased a vehicle for her in 2020, but then forged her signature to place a lien on the vehicle. In May, Korynn Dickey’s vehicle was totaled in an accident, but her insurance company refused to pay on the policy because of the lien.

Senator Dickey has denied the allegations.

Another defendant in the lawsuit is Jefferson County Treasurer Mark Myers, who’s been accused of civil conspiracy. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding is seeking to have the charges dropped, stating Myers could not have known that the signature was forged. Judge Lucy Gamon has scheduled a court date to hear the county’s motion for dismissal which will be held on August 28th.

A court date for the lawsuit has not been set.

Dickey, in a written statement, said he bought the car for his daughter to drive three years ago when she was going to college and she consented to him doing the paperwork because she was going to school in California. Dickey indicated he has documents showing his daughter knew he held the lien on the vehicle and he did so “to prevent her from selling the car for quick cash or trading it in for a vehicle she could not afford.”

Dickey said that he “paid for the entire car, no one else has ever paid a dime for it” and Dickey said the lawsuit does not affect his constituents since neither his daughter nor his ex-wife live in the area.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)