University of Iowa seeking approval to buy Mercy Hospital in Iowa City

The Board of Regents will meet Tuesday to vote on allowing the University of Iowa to purchase Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

The proposal calls for the U-I to pay 20 million dollars for the assets of Mercy Iowa City. The U-I sent a letter to its employees saying the plan includes Mercy entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and once that process is completed they would join the U-I Healthcare system.

The move comes after Mercy financial investor, Preston Hollow Community Capital, requested the hospital be placed in a court-appointed receivership to keep it from unsustainable financial losses.

The U-I says Mercy Iowa City will continue seeing patients throughout the process.

Preston Hollow Community Capital released this statement:

“Mercy Iowa City’s decision to file for bankruptcy is the result of years of financial mismanagement and an ongoing refusal to take the necessary steps to restructure and stabilize its operations. Even now, after years of inaction on their part, the hospital chooses to point fingers at others rather than take any accountability for their financial losses or demonstrate any willingness to seriously address the factors that led to those losses. Throughout this time, the Preston Hollow Community Capital team has consistently advised and encouraged Mercy Iowa City to develop and implement a substantive plan to rehabilitate and recapitalize the hospital. The fact that they chose not to do so is the fault of Mercy Iowa City and no one else. Preston Hollow Community Capital remains committed to ensuring families in Johnson County have access to high-quality, affordable health care services and will take the steps necessary, including legal steps, to ensure that outcome is achieved.”

(This story was updated to include the Preston Hollow statement)