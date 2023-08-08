Des Moines man who admitted sexual abuse of 3 daughters dies in prison

A central Iowa man who admitted to sexually abusing three of his nine children has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 48-year-old James Beaudrie of Des Moines died of a chronic illness August 4th. Beuadrie was arrested in Chicago in 2012 after a nationwide manhunt, and was charged with nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of child endangerment.

He was reportedly living with his nine kids in the game store he owned at the Merle Hay Mall. Beaudrie pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2013.