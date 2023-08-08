Iowa officials hire DC firm to investigate TikTok

Top state officials have hired a Washington, D.C. law firm to investigate TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media giant.

The state’s Executive Council has approved a contract with Cooper and Kirk, a law firm that worked on the state of Indiana’s lawsuits against TikTok. Indiana filed two lawsuits against TikTok in December, accusing the company of violating child safety and data security laws.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird recocommended the firm represent the State of Iowa in possible litigation against TikTok as well an investigation of the company.

In late 2022, Governor Kim Reynolds issued an executive order that bans TikTok from all devices owned by state government. It also prohibits state agencies from having TikTok accounts.