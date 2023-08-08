State buying $21 million office building, Wallace Building to be vacant

The State of Iowa is using nearly $21.3 million in pandemic relief money to buy a fully furnished office building and move all 540 employees out of the Wallace State Office Building that sits across from the state capitol.

The 45 year old Wallace State Office Building has windows on its southern facade that reflect the image of the Capitol Building, but the Wallace Building has been in dire condition for decades. The windows leak. The roof is in rough shape. The parking garage has been closed for years due to falling chunks of concrete. The heating and ventilating system is out of whack and some employees have said they suffer from “sick building syndrome.”

The state Executive Council has approved buying a two-story office building on the west side of Des Moines. Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing who’ve been working in the Wallace Building are moving into that facility. Iowa Department of Agriculture employees in the Wallace Building will move into the Hoover State Office Building a few blocks away.

It will be up to legislators to decide what’s done with the decrepit Wallace Building. A report presented to the state Executive Council indicates demolition costs could be recouped by selling the corner lot in downtown Des Moines where the Wallace Building now sits.

State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat on the state Executive Council, abstained from the vote to buy the replacement building, as his office will audit the governor’s use of federal pandemic relief money.

The Wallace Building was named for Henry A. Wallace. Wallace, the founder of Pioneer Hi-Bred, was President Franklin Roosevelt’s first Secretary of Agriculture and served one term as Roosevelt’s vice president.