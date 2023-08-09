16 presidential candidates to trek through 2023 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair starts tomorrow and on Saturday seven presidential candidates plan to compete for the attention of tens of thousands of fairgoers and throngs of media.

On Saturday morning, four GOP candidates plan to have a “Fair Side Chat” with Governor Reynolds on the fairgrounds. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered former President Donald Trump’s chief rival, is among them.

Trump has not accepted the governor’s invitation to appear with her, but Trump has announced he intends to visit the Fair early Saturday afternoon. Two Democrats who’re running for president and two Republican presidential hopefuls will be speaking at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox Saturday afternoon as well.

It may be a bit like the day in 2015 when Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were at the state fair and Trump flew his helicopter over the fairgrounds. Trump later wandered through the fairgrounds, sampled a funnel cake and a turkey leg and spoke with fairgoers. Sixteen presidential candidates intend to make the same kind of trek through the Iowa State Fair this year.