Search underway for missing teen last seen in Eldon

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl. Kaylee Arnold was last seen in the Casey’s Store in the small southeast Iowa town of Eldon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers in the Davis County Sheriff’s Office say based on the information discovered during the investigation, Kaylee Arnold is in danger, but a news release does not specify whether it’s due to a disability, a health condition or an abduction. The 13-year-old is just under five feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown eyes and hair that’s dyed red.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, an endangered person advisory may be issued when a person goes missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.