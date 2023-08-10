Fairgoers excited to see Caitlin Clark sculpted in butter

The butter cow at the Iowa State Fair usually has a lot of people waiting in line to get a look — but this year one of the companion sculptures is also getting plenty of interest.

University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is one of three athletes sculpted in butter. Sydney Greeney is a member of the North Scott FFA club.

“I am actually like not a huge sports watcher, but I actually know Caitlin Clark, not personally, but I actually know her as a sports person. So I think it’s really cool just to see her because she’s such a really public figure nowadays in Iowa culture. I think it is really cool that she is actually in butter. I think that’s awesome and it’s even cooler there’s a cow too,” she says.

Greeney’s friend Briana Shimkus agreed.”I think it’s really cool,” she says.

A group of four women also were in line to see Clark. “Oh I like it,” one said. “I like it,” another said, “we came out here from Colorado and we even know about her and Colorado, so it’s pretty big deal and the news makes it that way.” Some of them used to live in Iowa.

The other two in butter along with Clark are from UNI and NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, and former ISU football player Jack Trice.