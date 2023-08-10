Hawkeye women to play in Kinnick Stadium

For the first time in program history, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host an outdoor scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will face DePaul in “Crossover at Kinnick” on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 15), followed by UI contributors and football season ticket holders on Wednesday (Aug. 16) and general public on Thursday (Aug. 17). Proceeds of the event will benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A limited number of Rain or Shine tickets will be sold at $20 that will allow fans to attend the event at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye Arena in case weather forces the game to be played indoors. Kinnick only reserved seat tickets will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and youth (age 18-and-under). Football stadium premium seat holders will be contacted separately and provided an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.