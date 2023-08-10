More charges in gambling investigation

Seven more football players at Iowa and Iowa State have been charged in connection with a state investigation of suspected sports betting by student athletes.

Earlier this month, several current and former Cyclone and Hawkeye athletes were accused of concealing their identity as they placed online bets and each faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of tampering with records.

The Des Moines Register was first to report that Jirehl Brock, a running back who was a starter for Iowa State last season, is among a new group of athletes who face the charge of tampering with records. Brock allegedly bet on four Iowa State football games last season, including the Iowa-Iowa State game. Teammates Jake Remsburg, an offensive tackle; DeShawn Hanika, a tight end; and defensive tackle Isaiah Lee are also accused of using someone else’s name to bet on games. Court documents indicate Lee bet his team would lose to Texas in 2021. Iowa State won the game. All three had started games for ISU.

Jack Johnson, a wide receiver for the Hawkeyes, was also charged, along with one of the team’s graduate assistants. Two former Iowa players who have transferred to other schools are accused of betting on Iowa football games.

Free safety Reggie Bracy, who transferred to Troy, and wide receiver Arland Bruce, who transferred to Oklahoma State, are both accused of using an account under the name Vincent Bruce to place bets.