Hart says Iowa Democrats undecided about Caucus date

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says Democrats have not yet decided whether to hold their Caucuses on the same night as Iowa Republicans.

The Iowa G-O-P announced in July their first-in-the-nation Caucuses will be held on January 15, 2024. During taping of “Iowa Press” that will air tonight on Iowa PBS, Hart said she’s not going to commit to that date until the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee reaches a concensus.

“We’ve said from the very beginning that we would have the Caucuses on the same day as the Republicans,” Hart said. “I certainly would like to see that we are able to do that.”

The two major parties have typically held their Caucuses on the same night. Iowa Republicans have secured the opening spot in their party’s 2024 nominating process, but national Democrats have decided South Carolina will vote first in 2024. Hart said Democrats were not consulted when Republicans announced their Caucuses would be held on January 15, the Martin Luther King, Junior holiday.

“I think in the past Republicans and Democrats have worked together on determining that date,” Hart said, “so it was disappointing that we did not have any input.”

Hart said she’s speaking with black leaders around the state to see if they are concerned the Democratic Party’s Caucuses would conflict with events to mark the Martin Luther King, Junior holiday. In 2004, Iowa Democrats and Republicans held their Caucuses on MLK Day.