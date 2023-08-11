Pence says Trump should debate GOP rivals

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s looking forward to a “vigorous” discussion as the 2024 Republican presidential candidates debate on August 23rd.

Eight candidates have qualified for the debate in Milwaukee, but former President Trump has not yet announced whether he’ll be there.

“Everyone that is standing for the Republican momination, from my former running mate on down, ought to be on that stage, ought to be making their case,” Pence told reporters in Des Moines, “and we’ll let the American people decide.”

Pence spoke at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair Thursday, and briefly debated a man in the crowd. Pence was asked why he “commited treason on January 6th,” a reference to Pence’s role in certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. A couple of other people in the crowd booed and Pence intervened.

“It’s a fair question. Look, come on people. That’s why I came…There’s almost no idea more unAmerican than the notion that one person could pick the American president. The American presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone,” Pence said, to applause and cheers from many in the crowd.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum — also campaigning at the State Fair — told reporters he doesn’t need a break through moment in the RNC debate in Milwaukee. “Debate prep looks like this: being at the Fair, talking to real American citizens,” Burgum said. “We’re not going in some closet and trying to memorize lines. We’re talking to real people and what they’re concerned about. They’re concerned about inflation.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was at the fair Thursday to offer the Democratic Party’s rebuttal to the G-O-P candidates. “Democrats are going to vote and they’re going to vote for President Biden,” Walz said. “They know what the alternative is.”

Four GOP presidential candidates will be at the State Fair today and each will appear with Governor Reynolds for one of her Fair Side Chats.