Seven candidates in today’s Iowa State Fair swarm

Crowd numbers typically soar on Saturdays at the Iowa State Fair and seven presidential candidates will visit the fair today.

GOP frontrunners Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are expected. Trump is skipping a sit-down conversation with Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, but Reynolds will host DeSantis later this morning at one of the Fair Side Chats she’s having with a dozen candidates.

“Most of them were coming and, for those that weren’t, it gave them a reason to come,” Reynolds told Radio Iowa.

Reynolds said it also gave her the opportunity to “divide my time fairly” and spend half an hour in front of the cameras with each of the candidates visiting the Fair. “There are 120 media outlets there,” Reynolds said. “I try to weave in a few positive things about what we’re doing in the state when I get the chance, too.”

The three candidates at the fair Friday focused on an economic message. Former Vice President Mike Pence said inflation is being fueled by a mountain range of federal debt.

“Bidenomics is a failure, despite all the happy talk coming out of Washington, D.C.,” Pence said. “…Kind of reminds me of what Groucho Marx once said one time in an old movie. He said: ‘Who are you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes?'”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the president should fire his economic advisors because Bidenomics isn’t working. “Bidenomics, Latinx — they’re as unique as San Antonio tacos,” Suarez said. “I would fire that branding person. That person’s got to go.”

That taco reference is a criticism of First Lady Jill Biden. She apologized after appearing to compare the Latino community to the breakfast tacos in San Antonio during a 2022 speech in the city.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the first to chat with Reynolds Friday morning, said it’s time for better technology that ends duplicate and meaningless government paperwork — and reduces the number of federal employees. “It’s not about, ‘Oh, this is a bad one,’ and ‘This is a good one.’ Every single one of them has got 10-20% of what they’re doing that doesn’t any value to any of you,” Burgum said. “…We have 10 million jobs open in the private sector. Let’s get them out of government and get them back to work.”

Radio talk show host Larry Elder and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson also campaigned at the Fair on Friday. The DeSantis campaign said by Friday night, the Florida Governor had visited 38 of Iowa’s 99 counties. DeSantis said it shows how his campaign differs from the former President Trump’s.

“I wouldn’t trade positions with any other candidate in Iowa for where we are right now. We’re ahead of where we thought we’d be,” DeSantis said during an interview with KSCJ Radio. “We’ve got a lot of more work to do, but the good thing is I’m going to put the work in. That’s just my work ethic. I think you’ve got to earn it.”

DeSantis easily won reelection to a second term as Florida’s governor last year. In July, DeSantis let about a dozen staffers on his presidential campaign go and this week he fired his campaign manager. The man who’s been the governor’s chief of staff in Florida’s capitol is now leading the DeSantis presidential campaign. DeSantis made stops in six counties Friday.

“You’ve got to get in front of people. They want to see you. They want to be able to ask questions and that’s really the way it should be and so we’re committed,” DeSantis said.

Two Democrats who’re running against President Biden say they’ll be at the Fair today. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Marianne Williamson are scheduled to speak at The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox.

Republican candidates Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ryan Binkley have speaking slots on the Register’s Soapbox today, too.