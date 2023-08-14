Big second half leads Iowa men’s basketball team to win

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Barcelona All-Stars on Monday, 106-79, to sweep its overseas tour.

Iowa was challenged out of the gate, with the host squad sprinting out to a 32-24 lead after the first quarter behind multiple three-point baskets and early Hawkeye foul trouble. The Hawkeyes turned the tide early in the second quarter, grabbing the lead at 36-35 following a barrage of three-pointers from sophomore Josh Dix. After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Hawkeyes trailed 56-52 at the break.

The third quarter featured a 10-2 run to start, with junior Payton Sandfort knocking down a pair of triples. Fifth-year Ben Krikke took control of the game in the heart of the quarter, scoring nine points in the frame. The Hawkeyes outscored Barcelona 28-11 in the third and built an 80-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Iowa would maintain the offensive efficiency and defensive intensity without fouling to put the finishing touches on the win.

The Hawkeyes had seven scorers reach double-figures. The trio of Sandfort, Krikke, and sophomore Dasonte Bowen scored 16 points. Sandfort registered another double-double with 14 rebounds. Krikke filled his stat line with eight rebounds and five assists. Bowen was a force from the free-throw line, knocking down eight of nine from behind the charity stripe. Dix and senior Tony Perkins had identical lines of 14 points and five assists. The freshmen duo of Brock Harding and Owen Freeman rounded out the Hawkeyes in double figure scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

As a team, Iowa shot 48.1% from the floor and hit 13 shots from behind the three-point line. The Hawkeyes had 26 assists on 39 made baskets and only turned the ball over 10 times. The defensive intensity appeared on the scoresheet in the form of 10 steals.