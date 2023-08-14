Hawkeye women close trip with a victory

The Iowa women’s basketball team dropped the Croatia All-Stars, 109-29, in its final contest of the Foreign Tour. All 12 Hawkeyes that suited up scored in Sunday night’s contest.

Sophomore Hannah Stuelke lead all scorers with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Stuelke shot 8-of-11 from the charity stripe as well. Taylor McCabe was Iowa’s second leading scorer with 15 points, shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. McCabe added three assists, three rebounds, and a block in 21 minutes of action. Addi O’Grady and AJ Ediger both notched double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. 11 Hawkeyes scored six or more points in the game.

The Hawkeyes shot 43-of-76 from the field and hit nine three pointers. Iowa assisted on 30 shots compared to the Croatia All-Stars’ seven. Iowa was +33 on the glass. The Hawkeyes’ defense was stingy, limiting the Croatia All-Stars to 18% from the field and 12.5% from 3-point range.

“It was great to see Hannah (Stuelke) get some confidence at the free throw line, and I think Molly (Davis) was fantastic again tonight,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder. “I thought we’ve had a successful trip. Honestly, the women kept their composure, focus, and intensity when they didn’t have to. I really admire that as a coach, and we had 10 great practices before we came here. The defensive tweaks we made this summer, we really like. We think they will be effective this year.”