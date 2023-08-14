Hawkeye women’s basketball sold out for the season

Season tickets for the 2023-24 University of Iowa women’s basketball team are sold out, the announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. It is the first time in school history the program has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

For context, Iowa has sold out three regular season games in program history with the last coming against Indiana in the 2022-23 regular season finale.

The Hawkeyes will open the season, hosting “Crossover at Kinnick” against DePaul in a scrimmage inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will be played on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. (CT).

Tickets for “Crossover at Kinnick” will go on sale to season ticket holders at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 15), to I-Club contributors and football season ticket holders at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 and to the general public at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.