Iowa ranked in AP Preseason Poll

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 released on Monday.

Iowa’s national ranking in the AP Poll marks the 27th time in program history, and 10th time during the Kirk Ferentz era, that the Hawkeyes earned a preseason ranking in the AP Poll.

The Hawkeyes won eight games a year ago, including a 21-0 shutout over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Iowa returns 15 starters, six on offense and defense, and three specialists.

Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll, joining Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), and Wisconsin (19).