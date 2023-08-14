Man with gun shot and killed by Pleasant Hill police

An armed man was shot and killed by police in the Des Moines metro area over the weekend.

Police were called to a cul-de-sac called Pleasant Circle in Pleasant Hill on Saturday afternoon as multiple calls to 911 reported shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a man with what’s described as an automatic rifle, firing shots at a house.

One witness says the gunman was naked, except for an ammunition belt. He refused orders to drop his weapon so police fired and the man later died at the hospital. He’s identified as 25-year-old Bradley Van Heeswyk of Des Moines. No one else is reported hurt.

The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave.