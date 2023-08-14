Red Cross seeing slowdown in blood donations as summer winds down

Many Iowans are caught up in enjoying the last weeks of summer with vacations and yard projects, and giving blood isn’t exactly top of mind.

Sue Thesenga, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross, says this summertime lull is causing a critical shortfall in blood supplies and she’s putting out an appeal for donors. “The Red Cross is asking people across the entire country to roll up a sleeve right now to help ensure people receive the care they need,” Thesenga says. “All blood types are needed right now, especially types O-positive and O-negative.”

There are multiple locations in Iowa where you can donate blood and Thesenga says it’s easy to find one. “To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, they can use the Red Cross blood donor app right on their mobile phone,” she says, “they can visit redcrossblood.org or they can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.”

Thesenga says the need is constant, as every two seconds in the United States someone needs blood.