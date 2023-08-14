Trump flies over, sweeps through Iowa State Fair

President Donald Trump swooped into the Iowa State Fair Saturday afternoon, drew big crowds and emphasized endorsements from a group of U.S. House members from Florida, where his chief rival is governor.

Three GOP presidential candidates joined Governor Kim Reynolds for one of her Fair Side Chats Saturday morning. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said he gives Trump “immense credit” for what he did in four years as president, but the 38-year-old presented himself as the way for Republicans to win young voters and he rapped to an Eminem song as he left the stage.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley wore a t-shirt that read: “UNDERESTIMATE ME, THAT’LL BE FUN” and, while she didn’t mention the 77 year old Trump by name, she suggested the party should move on. “It is time for a new generational leader,” said Haley, who is 51. “It is time that we leave the negativity behind, the drama behind.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Reynolds, too. A bit later, a reporter asked DeSantis about Trump’s refusal to sign a loyalty pledge to support whomever Republicans nominate in 2024. “If someone’s not willing to do that, that just shows you their campaign is more about them than the broader public and the American people,” DeSantis said.

As DeSantis was at the Pork Tent on the fairgrounds, Trump’s plane flew overhead. The Trump supporters in the area chanted: “We love Trump.” DeSantis supporters countered with a chant of “USA! USA!”

DeSantis left, the crowd size grew and they erupted when Trump arrived at the same spot. Trump didn’t flip pork chops, but signed hats and posed for photos. Trump then ducked into the Animal Learning Center. A WHO TV reporter asked Trump why he wasn’t joining Governor Reynolds on the fairgrounds. Trump repeated his beef that Reynolds hasn’t endorsed him.

“You know I helped the governor a lot. I won the race for the governor, but I like the governor,” Trump said before moving on.

Reynolds has said she credits Iowa voters for her 2018 win and she’s remaining neutral in order to welcome all the candidates to Iowa. DeSantis told reporters Trump is “totally out of bounds” for complaining about Reynolds.

“Particularly in a state like Iowa which, you know, has not always been considered a red state. Just 10 years ago was more of a swing state,” DeSantis told reporters. “She has had a lot to do with changing that.”

A large crowd gathered at the Steer n Stein bar on the State Fair’s Grand Concourse to catch of glimpse of Trump. Trump mainly let the group of Florida Republicans who traveled to the fair with him to make the case for Trump’s reelection in 2024.

“We know that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C.,” Congressman Matt Gaetz said. “…When you see them come for this man, know they are coming for our movement and they are coming for all of us.”

Trump left this closing message: “We’re way up in the polls in Iowa and all over the country, but we don’t want to take any chances. We’ll be back.”

Democrats Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson, who are running against President Biden, also campaigned at the fair this weekend.