New London grad is 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen

The 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen will take a break from her duties on Saturday — to show cattle at the fair.

Eighteen-year-old Kalayna Durr of New London showed her sheep Monday morning — without the crown. “I was like, o.k., I cannot wear it. I’ll wreck it, so we had to take it off,” Durr told Radio Iowa, with a laugh.

Durr, the queen of the Henry County Fair, was crowned Iowa State Fair Queen this past Saturday night. “I was honestly just so speechless. I’m still am speechless,” Durr said. “I was so shocked.”

In what little spare time she’s had since Saturday, Durr has been shopping for new clothes to go with the new crown she wears at dozens of State Fair events every day. “I very much wear jeans and show shirts and sweatshirts all the time, so this is very, very different,” Durr said.

Durr’s reign as State Fair Queen does not end when the fair ends Sunday. She plans to break a record set by 2022 State Fair Queen Mary Ann Fox. “I’m going to try to make it to as many county fairs as I can. I’m going to try to beat Mary Ann. She knows I’m competitive,” Durr said.

Fox visited 76 county fairs in the state this past summer.

Durr is a 2023 graduate of New London High School. She plans to get an associate degree in ag business at Des Moines Area Community College, then transfer to Iowa State University to earn a degree in ag education.