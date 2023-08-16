GOP candidate Binkley stresses unity message

A Texas pastor who’s running for president says it’s time to end the country’s political divide and deal with some the crises America faces.

“The goal of the Democratic Party is to see the Republican Party fail and, honestly, the goal of the Republican Party is to see the Democratic agenda fail,” Ryan Binkley said on the Des Moines Register’s Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. “It’s time that we let America succeed.”

Binkley emphasized his unity message during his “Fair Side Chat” with Governor Kim Reynolds, too. “As president, I will no longer villify every Democrat on Friday and then ask them to work with me on Tuesday,” Binkley said. “I will try and lead in a bipartisan way because there’s some problems we have Republicans can’t solve on their own.”

Binkley said balancing the federal budget, securing the border and fixing the health care system all require the two parties to work together to resolve. Binkley is the lead pastor of a church in a suburb of Dallas. Binkley is also a businessman and co-founder of a mergers and acquisitions firm based in Texas.