Creston man accused of abusing a child for a decade

A southwest Iowa man is facing dozens of child sex abuse charges for allegedly abusing a child for the past decade.

Forty-two-year-old Ryan Kissell had been employed as a coach by Creston schools, but was hired in May to teach and coach in the Nodaway Valley School District in Greenfield. Court records indicate the alleged abuse was not connected to school activities in Creston and did not happen on school property.

The Creston News Advertiser was first to report that Kissell was arrested yesterday and, according to a Creston Police report, the alleged abuse of a child had been going on since 2013. Kissell has been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, 24 counts of lascivious acts with a child and 21 counts of second degree child sex abuse.

According to statement from the Nodaway Valley School District, Kissell has been placed on administrative leave. He had been hired to be a special education teacher at the high school in Greenfield and as head football coach for the Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg football team. School is scheduled to start next Wednesday in the district.