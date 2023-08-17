Osage man reaches plea deal in murder of Mason City woman

An Osage man charged in the death of a Mason City woman has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged last August with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of that year and later murdering her. Gilmore allegedly placed her skull on a stick that was found in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park in April of last year. Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest discovered a drawing with satanic graphics, blood splatter, and a series of numbers that allegedly linked him to Bradbury’s murder.

A plea change hearing was held this morning in Franklin County District Court due to difficulties scheduling a court reporter, with Gilmore pleading guilty to the second-degree murder charge. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)