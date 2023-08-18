Work underway to fix Marion County sinkhole

Work has begun to fix a 40-foot side sinkhole near Knoxville. An Iowa Department of Agriculture engineer’s report concluded the sinkhole formed when an abandoned limestone mine underneath collapsed.

Decorah-based Bruening Rock Products operates a limestock quarry nearby and Marion County officials approved the company’s repair plan and issued a permit for the work, part of which is being done along a gravel road that’s been closed since the sinkhole opened

A Marion County spokesperson says the sinkhole repairs started this week and the work won’t be done for several weeks.