2023 Iowa State Fair second in overall attendance

Numbers released from the Iowa State Fair show this year had the second-best attendance ever in its 169 years.

This year finished with 1,133,958 people going through the gates as there was good weather right up until the heat wave hit in the last couple of days.

The attendance record of 1,170,000 was set in 2019. The first Sunday of this year’s Fair on August 13th set an attendance record for that day of nearly 115,000.

Country star Eric Church’s performance at the grandstand that Sunday night helped out –with near concert record of more than 17,000.