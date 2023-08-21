Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/21/23

Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk @ #3 Valley
2. Dowling Catholic @ #4 Kennedy (Sat)
5. Cedar Falls @ Prairie
6. Johnston vs #9 Waukee Northwest
7. Ankeny @ Ankeny Centennial
8. Iowa City Liberty @ Iowa City West
10.Sioux City East @ 4A #10 Glenwood
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central vs 3A #1 Harlan
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ #5 Waverly-Shell Rock
3. North Scott vs Central DeWitt
4. Adel ADM @ Newton
6. Bondurant-Farrar vs #7 North Polk
8. Carlisle vs Norwalk
9. Indianola vs Urbandale
Class 3A
2. Williamsburg vs West Branch
3. Mount Vernon vs 2A #7 Monticello
4. Solon @ Assumption
5. Webster City vs Fort Dodge
6. West Delaware vs Western Dubuque
7. Creston vs Winterset
8. Humboldt vs Spencer
Class 2A
2. Central Lyon/GLR vs Emmetsburg
4. Greene County @ Carroll
5. West Lyon @ Sioux Center
6. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
9. Carroll Kuemper @ Sioux City Heelan
Class 1A
1. Grundy Center vs #8 Dike-New Hartford
3. MFL MarMac vs Crestwood
4. South Hamilton vs South Hardin
5. Iowa City Regina vs West Liberty
6. AHST (Avoca) vs Tri-Center
7. Waterloo Columbus @ Dyersville Beckman
9. OABCIG vs Estherville Lincoln Central
10.Sigourney-Keota @ PCM (Monroe)
Class A
1. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
2. Lynnville-Sully vs Danville
3. East Buchanan vs Sumner-Fredricksburg
4. Woodbury Central @ Lawton-Bronson
5. Columbus Community @ Mediapolis
6. Madrid @ Woodward-Granger
7. Southwest Valley vs Red Oak
9. LeMars Gehlen vs Hinton
10.Mount Ayr @ Nodaway Valley
8-Player
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs #9 Don Bosco
3. CAM (Anita) @ Audubon
5. Lenox @ Stanton/Essex
6. Southeast Warren @ Montezuma
7. Fremont-Mills vs #10 WACO @ Valley Stadium
8. Remsen St. Mary’s vs Harris-Lake Park
10.WACO vs #7 Fremont-Mills @ Valley Stadium