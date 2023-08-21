Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/21/23

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk @ #3 Valley

2. Dowling Catholic @ #4 Kennedy (Sat)

5. Cedar Falls @ Prairie

6. Johnston vs #9 Waukee Northwest

7. Ankeny @ Ankeny Centennial

8. Iowa City Liberty @ Iowa City West

9. Waukee Northwest @ #6 Johnston

10.Sioux City East @ 4A #10 Glenwood

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central vs 3A #1 Harlan

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ #5 Waverly-Shell Rock

3. North Scott vs Central DeWitt

4. Adel ADM @ Newton

5. Waverly-Shell Rock vs #2 Xavier

6. Bondurant-Farrar vs #7 North Polk

8. Carlisle vs Norwalk

9. Indianola vs Urbandale

10.Glenwood vs 5A #10 Sioux City East

Class 3A

1. Harlan @ 4A #1 Lewis Central

2. Williamsburg vs West Branch

3. Mount Vernon vs 2A #7 Monticello

4. Solon @ Assumption

5. Webster City vs Fort Dodge

6. West Delaware vs Western Dubuque

7. Creston vs Winterset

8. Humboldt vs Spencer

9. Nevada @ 2A #8 West Marshall

10.Algona vs 2A #3 Spirit Lake

Class 2A

1. Van Meter @ 1A #2 Underwood

2. Central Lyon/GLR vs Emmetsburg

3. Spirit Lake @ 3A #10 Algona

4. Greene County @ Carroll

5. West Lyon @ Sioux Center

6. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

7. Monticello @ 3A #3 Mount Vernon

8. West Marshall vs 3A #9 Nevada

9. Carroll Kuemper @ Sioux City Heelan

10.Osage @ A #8 Saint Ansgar

Class 1A

1. Grundy Center vs #8 Dike-New Hartford

2. Underwood vs 2A #1 Van Meter

3. MFL MarMac vs Crestwood

4. South Hamilton vs South Hardin

5. Iowa City Regina vs West Liberty

6. AHST (Avoca) vs Tri-Center

7. Waterloo Columbus @ Dyersville Beckman

9. OABCIG vs Estherville Lincoln Central

10.Sigourney-Keota @ PCM (Monroe)

Class A

1. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

2. Lynnville-Sully vs Danville

3. East Buchanan vs Sumner-Fredricksburg

4. Woodbury Central @ Lawton-Bronson

5. Columbus Community @ Mediapolis

6. Madrid @ Woodward-Granger

7. Southwest Valley vs Red Oak

8. Saint Ansgar vs 2A #10 Osage

9. LeMars Gehlen vs Hinton

10.Mount Ayr @ Nodaway Valley

8-Player

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs #9 Don Bosco

2. Winfield-Mount Union @ #4 Central City

3. CAM (Anita) @ Audubon

5. Lenox @ Stanton/Essex

6. Southeast Warren @ Montezuma

7. Fremont-Mills vs #10 WACO @ Valley Stadium

8. Remsen St. Mary’s vs Harris-Lake Park

