Several teenagers charged following 3 fights in Storm Lake

An investigation into three fights in Storm Lake in July has led to a total of 13 juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 being charged.

Storm Lake Police say all three fights occurred on the evening of July 11th. The two fights later that evening were retaliation from the initial fight, which resulted in a 15-year-old receiving a serious stab wound. The two later fights involved some suspects that weren’t involved in the first incident.

The juveniles, 12 males and a female all from Storm Lake, received various charges including participating in a riot and criminal mischief.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)