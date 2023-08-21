Trump leads DeSantis by 23 points in Register’s ‘Iowa Poll’

A Des Moines Register/NBC News Iowa Poll shows former President Donald Trump has the support of 42% of likely Iowa Republican Caucus-goers.

The poll was conducted last week, from Sunday through Thursday. According to pollster Ann Selzer, the fourth indictment filed against Trump helped him, as the polling shows an uptick in Trump’s support after the Georgia indictment was announced.

Trump’s closest competitor is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had 19% in the Iowa Poll. No other candidate had double digit support.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was in third in this latest Iowa Poll. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence tied for fourth. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has not campaigned in Iowa, but Christie registered in fifth place. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy was in sixth place with 4% support.

Sixty-five percent of likely Iowa Republican Caucus-goers surveyed said it’s most important to pick a candidate who shares their views on issues, while 29% said the most important thing is for Republicans to pick a candidate who can beat President Biden.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.