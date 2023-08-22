Investigation of northeast Iowa hit-and-run

Charges are pending in a northeast Iowa crash that led to a hit-and-run suspect being flown to a nearby hospital.

The accident happened Friday at 7 p.m. between Cresco and Protovin, at the intersection of two paved county roads. A Howard County deputy who arrived on the scene says the elderly man behind the wheel of the vehicle that had been rear ended couldn’t identify the other driver who fled the scene, but the deputy found a license plate in the road. Registration information led the deputy to an address about 10 miles away. A heavily damaged vehicle was parked in the driveway and a man in the yard was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

According to an accident report from the Howard County Sheriff’s office, the 79-year-old man from Sumner who was in the vehicle that was rear ended was treated at the scence for minor cuts and abrasions. The accident report identifies other driver as 57-year-old Neil Shaffer of Lime Springs and indicates he’s expected to survive his injuries.