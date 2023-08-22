State regulators holding first carbon pipeline hearing today

The Iowa Utilities Board is holding the first public hearing today for one of the three proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that would run through the state.

Summit Carbon Solutions is seeking a permit to operate and maintain 687 miles of pipeline through 29 Iowa counties. The IUB says Summit Carbon is requesting the right to use eminent domain for approximately 973 parcels on the proposed pipeline route.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge. The IUB is livestreaming the hearing, which is expected to last for several days. The hearing is part of all the information that is being presented to the Board as it makes its decision.