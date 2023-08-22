Waterloo city council repeals gender conversion therapy ban

The Waterloo City Council — in response to a threatened lawsuit — has voted to repeal an ordinance that would have banned gender conversion therapy. The council took the vote after nearly an hour of comments from the public.

David Dreyer is among those who supported the repeal. “Why is anyone other than a parent trying to determine their future, much less their gender,” Dreyer says, “so please take this ordinance off and stay out of the parents’ rights.” The council originally voted a few months ago to ban the type of therapy that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Councilman Johnathan Grieder, who wrote the ordinance, expressed his disappointment in what he believed to be a decision that’s out-of-step with the council’s core mission. “We sit up here and we make laws, and the point of laws is not to put words on paper, or digits on a screen,” Grieder says. “The point of laws is to enact justice and fairness and equality. Until we do that, we have a lot of work to do.”

Almost all of the public comments were from LGBTQ residents, then the council voted 4-3 to repeal the ordinance. Councilman John Chiles called the situation “horrible,” and “distracting from great things Waterloo is doing as a city.” Chiles said he feared litigation if the ban wasn’t repealed — and was sure the city would lose, if sued.

After the vote, Grieder said human rights should be the council’s top priority. “We can build all the cool bridges and cool roads and open as many new stores as we want, but if folks are being abused, none of that matters,” Grieder says. “We swore an oath to protect the Constitution, and that means protecting and defending our constituents.” The Cedar Valley Pride Festival is scheduled to march through Waterloo this weekend.

The repeal leaves Linn County and Davenport as the only remaining governments in the state to have gender conversion therapy bans in effect.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)