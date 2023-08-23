Cooling shelters, basements offer relief from excessive heat

Whether it’s having a discussion about politics with an in-law, or just walking outside to get the mail, it can be a true challenge lately to keep our cool. With a third consecutive day of a statewide excessive heat warning, some Iowans who don’t have air conditioning are turning to community cooling shelters.

In northeast Iowa’s Delaware County, emergency management coordinator Mandy Bieber says there are plenty of options. “Most public libraries are available during the regular business hours,” Bieber says. “Manchester Public Library is available and then Edgewood Fire and Delhi Fire are available if needed, and then if anyone else needs cooling information, they can contact their local city hall for information.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Mamrosh says if you don’t want to leave your house, there are literal steps you can take to chill out. “One alternative is to go down to the basement, if you have a finished basement, of course, that’s pretty comfortable, and even if it’s not finished, you can go down there for a while,” Mamrosh says. “If you have a car, you can go over to a library or you know, a shopping center and cool off.”

The experts suggest you skip outdoor activities unless you absolutely need to be outside, or do those chores early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler. Bieber offers a few more precautions you can take during this oppressive heat. “Drink plenty of fluids, make sure you’re staying hydrated. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible,” she says. “Obviously, stay indoors if you can. If you can’t, be sure you’re taking lots of rest breaks in an air-conditioned environment, and then make sure you know what the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are, and if you believe you’re suffering from that, go ahead and call 911.”

Mamrosh says it’s also wise to keep an eye on loved ones in the heat. “Check on older people that might live alone, that don’t have air conditioning, make sure they’re okay,” Mamrosh says. “Don’t leave kids or pets in a hot car.” High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to be several degrees hotter than Tuesday or Monday, topping off in the upper 90s and low hundreds, with heat indices well into triple digits.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)