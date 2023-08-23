Heat-related explosion in Manchester

Officials confirm it was heat that caused an explosion at a farm co-op in Manchester this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate one anhydrous tank overheated and exploded, knocking over another anhydrous tank. The anhydrous dissipated quickly. No one was injured. People in about 50 nearby houses and a couple of manufacturing plants in the area were told to shelter in place, but that advisory was lifted about an hour later.

Hazardous materials teams were dispatched to the Three Rivers FS co-op on the south side of Manchester late this afternoon to assess the tank that was knocked over in the explosion.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)